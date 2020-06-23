AngloGold in dispute with community over proceeds from Klerksdorp rock dump

ANGLOGOLD Ashanti is embroiled in a dispute with people claiming that a gold dump in Klerksdorp was donated to them, a view the company says is incorrect.

Community members fear the matter will not be dissolved before AngloGold’s remaining South African assets are sold to Harmony Gold. This is according to a report on the dispute by Fin24.

The publication cites the company as saying that proceeds from re-mining of ore from the Scott Rock dump is being put into a trust fund for use by the community.

“The donation of the mine dump is meant for the benefit of the Khuma community as a whole and not for any single individual,” said the company. “AngloGold Ashanti remains the owner of the dump until it has been donated to the community as a whole.”

Fin24 said the dispute took a new turn early this month when AngloGold sought an interdict against members of the community barring them from accessing the project. This was after threats and demands were made against employees on site and the company over payments from mining activities, said Fin24.

It is alleged that a grouping demanded that funds from the trust account be transferred to their attorney’s trust account.

Neo Marumole, one of the community members, accused AngloGold of wanting to “run away” with the Trust Fund money.

AngloGold Ashanti agreed to sell its last South African assets Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions to Harmony Gold for $300m. AngloGold said earlier this year it hoped to complete the transaction by June 30.