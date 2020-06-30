Gold moves through $1,800/oz for first time since 2011 owing to COVID-19, monetary policy

GOLD futures rose above $1,800 an ounce for the first time in eight years as low interest rates and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases drive demand for the metal as a haven, said Bloomberg News.

“The $1,800 level is a psychological hurdle,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation in Singapore told the newswire. “Low interest rates, monetary policies and the coronavirus are all at play,” he said.

Bloomberg said gold was heading for its best quarter since early 2016, benefiting from economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, simmering US-China trade frictions and renewed concern over economic fallout from the coronavirus. Investors also continue to pile into gold-backed exchange-traded funds, with holdings at a record.

Bullion for August delivery reached $1,802.80 at 11:20 am on the Comex in New York, the highest for a most-active contract since November 2011. The move extends this year’s advance to 18% and marks a breakout from a months-long trading range. Gold touched all-time highs in September 2011, with futures rising to $1,923.70 and spot metal advancing to $1,921.17, said Bloomberg News.

“The Fed is being extremely accommodative and because these shutdowns are starting to reoccur globally, more central bank measures are probably going to be initiated,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, told Bloomberg News.