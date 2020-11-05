US court fines hedge fund Och-Ziff $135m for corruption in DRC mining project

MULTI-billion dollar hedge fund Och-Ziff has been fined $135m for corruption linked to mining projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a media statement issued by UK corporate watchdog RAID.

A US Court for the Eastern District of New York found against OZ Africa, a subsidiary of Och-Ziff which has been directed to pay restitution to former shareholders of Africo Resources who lost their investment.

The shareholders were recognised as “victims of crime” by the court for loss of their interest in the prospective Kalukundi copper and cobalt mine in southern Congo.