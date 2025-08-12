Seriti CEO takes helm of Global Coal Alliance

THE Global Alliance for Sustainable Coal has named Mike Teke, Group CEO of Seriti Resources, as its new chairman, the organisation said Tuesday. Teke replaces July Ndlovu, who retired from the position on Monday.

Teke previously served as chair of the alliance’s Southern Africa chapter and helped develop its Sustainable Coal Stewardship framework, which outlines a 10-year plan for coal industry modernisation.

“Our mission at FutureCoal is to define a future where coal is understood as a strategic resource necessary to alleviate poverty and underpin multiple aspects of modern living,” Teke said in a video statement.

Teke called on industry participants to take a more public stance on coal’s role in global energy supply. “I want every investor, producer, technologist, and policymaker across our value chain to come out of the coal closet,” he said. “Stop being silent supporters, stop apologising, and start leading.”

Teke said the alliance’s stewardship framework provides a roadmap for aligning policymakers and financiers around coal use across industries. He said the approach demonstrates that responsible coal utilisation is already happening.

“Now is the time to unite and lead the transformation that ensures this vital resource continues contributing to our global community responsibly and effectively,” he added.

Outgoing chairman Ndlovu said he was proud of his tenure, during which the organisation evolved from a traditional industry body into what he described as a global alliance.

“I am confident that under Mike’s leadership, in conjunction with our CEO Michelle Manook, FutureCoal’s influence and impact will continue to grow,” Ndlovu said.