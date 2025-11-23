Court blocks Mantengu from publishing JSE allegations

THE Johannesburg High Court has refused to hear the JSE’s urgent application against Mantengu Mining but barred the junior chrome and platinum producer from making further public accusations of criminal activity against the exchange and its leadership, said News24.

Acting Judge S Kruger struck the matter from the urgent roll on Friday, describing it as a tangled web of accusations and counter-accusations too complex for expedited proceedings, the publication said. The judge ruled such voluminous matters with novel legal points require attention through normal court processes.

However, Kruger granted an interdict preventing Mantengu and CEO Mike Miller from publishing allegations that JSE directors or staff are involved in unlawful share price manipulation. Costs were reserved.

The JSE had sought court orders forcing Mantengu to surrender emails purportedly linking exchange directors to manipulation of the company’s shares, said News24.

The dispute began early in 2024 when Mantengu raised concerns about downward manipulation of its share price. The company alleges it was dismissed by the exchange, a claim the JSE denies.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority found no evidence in June of share price manipulation or JSE involvement in improper trading. Despite this, Mantengu has maintained its accusations publicly and lodged a criminal complaint with the Hawks, which continues investigating, said News24.

The JSE’s advocate, Ian Green, told the court that Mantengu had been duped by spoofing emails from an unknown third party feeding it false information. He warned the allegations create systemic market risk by suggesting the regulator is corrupt.

Mantengu says the contentious emails arrived via encrypted messaging with no extractable metadata.