Harmony fosters inclusive development in North West province

IN a continued effort to foster inclusive development, Beyers Nel, Group CEO of Harmony, recently met with the Premier of the North West Province in Mahikeng.

This strategic engagement is part of Harmony’s broader commitment to collaborate with government stakeholders in regions where the company operates. The meeting focused on identifying joint opportunities to stimulate economic growth and address key challenges facing the province.

“Our aim is to strengthen our partnership with government in the communities where we operate,” said Beyers Nel, emphasising Harmony’s dedication to sustainable development and social upliftment. This engagement follows earlier discussions with the Free State provincial leadership and the Minister of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, signaling a proactive approach to aligning corporate initiatives with public sector priorities. The Mahikeng meeting marks the beginning of what is expected to be a series of meaningful dialogues between Harmony and provincial leadership, aimed at creating lasting impact through shared value and responsible business practices.