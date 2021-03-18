Endeavour Mining kicks off 2021 with plans to buy back 5% of own shares

ENDEAVOUR Mining, the West African gold producer, has announced a year-long buy-back of up to 5% of its own shares, equal to about 12.2 million shares.

“Endeavour believes that the market price of its ordinary shares does not always reflect its underlying value and future prospects,” it said today. The buy-back of shares would begin on March 22 and would end no later than March 21 next year.

Shares in Endeavour closed just over four percent higher in Toronto on Wednesday taking gains over the last 12 months to about 10%.

The share buy-back programme, which had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, was intended to dovetail with a $60m maiden dividend, equal to 37 Canadian cents per share, which it announced in November.

Commenting in the firm’s full-year results announcement for 2020, which was also made today, Sébastien de Montessus, president and CEO of Endeavour Mining, said the combination of the dividend with the share buyback, along with the proposed listing of its shares in London, would offer “… a compelling value proposition”.

Endeavour reported $345m – $2.51 per share – in adjusted net earnings for the 12 months ended December, a year-on-year increase of 368%. This was achieved on the back of nearly 300,000 ounces more gold production – to 803,000 oz – and a 29.6% improvement in the average gold price received of $1,718/oz.

The upshot was free cash flow of $261m and a reduction in net debt of $250m during the last quarter of the financial year. Endeavour closed its accounts on December 31 with net cash of $75m.

De Montessus said previously the company would build a cash pile of $250m before reconsidering its dividend policy, currently paid semi-annually.

He added 2020 had been “a transformational year”. It began with a decision to step back from the proposed acquisition of Egyptian gold mining firm, Centamin, in favour of two separate all-share deals, only months apart, for SEMAFO and Teranga Gold propelling the firm into the world’s top 10 largest gold producers.

Despite the corporate activity, and a more recent stated intention to build out production of 359,000 oz a year by means of $635m in two internally generated projects, the share price performance has disappointed. “We believe that our re-rating potential is also underpinned by our enhanced combined capital markets profile, with greater scale and liquidity to attract generalist investors,” De Montessus said in February.

Endeavour upgraded its 2021 production guidance to 1.35 to 1.48 million ounces from previous guidance of 900,000 to 990,000 oz/year. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) guidance also changed, falling $40/oz to $840 – $890/oz.