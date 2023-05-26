Pan African cuts output guidance up to 15% as Eskom outages result in 10,000 oz hit

PAN African Resources could report up to 15% less gold than guided in the 12-months ended June after losing 10,000 ounces to Eskom loadshedding. The group’s underground production also underperformed, it said in an update.

The outcome for shareholders is an escalation in guided costs only partially offset by the improvement in the rand gold price – itself a function of rand weakness that will see inflation of imported goods.

Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African said in an operational update, however, that he was heartened by a recent improvement at Evander underground which underperformed year-to-date. Barberton Gold Mines also demonstrated that its recently implemented transition to continous operations were gaining traction after a slow start.