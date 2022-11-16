Anglo takes boosts renewable power supply to 60% after locking in Aussie deal

ANGLO American said it had sourced 100% of its renewable power requirements for its Australian assets from about 2025 following an agreement with supplier Stanwell Corp. – the provider of power to the Queensland government.

“Sourcing 100% renewables supply from Stanwell Corp., linked to two major wind and solar projects in Queensland, is a big step towards our target of carbon neutral operations in Australia – and globally – by 2040,” said Dan van der Westhuizen, CEO of Anglo American in Australia.

The deal will effectively remove all Scope 2 emissions from Anglo American’s steelmaking coal business in Australia from 2025, the group said.

Including agreements in place for its South America operations, also from 2025, Anglo would draw 60% of its global electricity requirements from renewable sources which would “transform our Scope 2 emissions profile”, said Anik Michaud, group director of corporate relations and sustainable impact.

Anglo announced in October that it planned to build 600MW in solar and wind power in South Africa after establishing a joint venture company Envusa Energy with EDF Renewables.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last year in which they planned to develop “an ecosystem” of renewable energy plants capable of generating three to five gigawats of power by 2030.

Anglo said this first phase would be fully funded through debt “that is typical for high quality energy infrastructure projects”. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.