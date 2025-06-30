West African Resources pours first gold from Kiaka

WEST African Resources poured first gold from the Kiaka project in Burkina Faso which it said was ahead of schedule and under budget.

The Australian-listed miner poured 5.7 kilograms of gold bars during its inaugural on-site smelt, equivalent to 183.3 ounces. Project construction work was completed during the second quarter.

Operations were progressing smoothly with recovery rates consistently exceeding 92%, it said, adding there were adequate supplies of critical spare parts and processing chemicals had been secured on-site, with no anticipated plant disruptions.

Open-pit mining activities have accelerated, with ore stockpiles steadily accumulating at the run-of-mine facility.

Executive chairman Richard Hyde described first gold as “a major milestone” supporting the company’s ambition to produce over 500,000 ounces annually by 2030.

“First gold comes just three and a half years after the acquisition of Kiaka, which is a remarkable achievement,” Hyde stated, thanking the construction team, lenders Sprott and Coris Bank, plus contractors and stakeholders for their support.

The successful commissioning represents completion of West African Resources’ strategy to operate two long-life, unhedged gold production facilities during 2025. Both operations are designed as low-cost centres supporting the company’s production expansion goals.

Hyde said that the quality assets underpin ambitious growth targets, describing the company’s aim to “fly to 500,000 ounces per annum gold production by 2030”.

The Kiaka project joins West African Resources’ existing portfolio, strengthening its position in West African gold production markets.